Indebted maize farmers are stuck with low prices

In Kikuube several beneficiaries of Parish Development Model funds have appealed to the government after the prices of maize grain, in which they had invested, collapsed. The beneficiaries, who each received 1 million shillings each, say the price of maize grain has dropped to 450 per kg, which makes it uneconomical. Seven sacks of maize harvested on one acre are worth 315,000 shillings at current prices, compared to 1 million shillings invested.