Increase in child trafficking cases linked to unemployment, poverty

Authorities in the Masaka region express concern over rising cases of child and youth trafficking attributed to abject poverty and unemployment in rural and urban communities. Police investigations, alongside probation officers and community development officers from various non-governmental organizations, reveal that many children aged 15 to 17 are trafficked by relatives to work as maids, but some are subjected to defilement and pregnancy. Since 2022, 2023, and early January 2024, police have rescued over 300 children and youths found confined in lodges and guesthouses across Masaka city, Lyantonde town council, Kyazanga town in Lwengo district, and Kyanamukaka in Masaka rural district.