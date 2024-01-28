IMAU urges better health worker welfare to prevent strikes

Health workers, under the Islamic Medical Association of Uganda (IMAU), have urged the government to enhance the welfare of healthcare professionals. This plea aims to avert ongoing strikes over pay issues, affecting both interns and established health professionals across the country. Professor Majid Kagimu Mayanja, an expert in internal medicine at Makerere University College of Health Sciences, and also serving as the President of the Islamic Medical Association of Uganda (IMAU), made these remarks during the election and launch event of IMAU Koboko Branch leaders. According to the professor, improving the workers' welfare is crucial for the government to effectively address and diminish instances of poor service delivery in the country.