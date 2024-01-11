IGG wants Karamoja minister to explain 2021 2022 expenditure

The minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu has filed a case in the High Court challenging summons by the Inspectorate of Government to explain the expenditure of supplementary funds that were released in the financial year 2021/2022 to support peace-building activities in the Karamoja sub region.The case is scheduled to be heard on 22 January. Last month, the IGG Beti Kamya summoned Kitutu to appear before the inspectorate today but she did not show up. Kitutu's lawyers told NTV that she is unwell, the reason she was a no-show.