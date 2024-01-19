IGAD state heads ask Sudan warring faction to talk peace

The IGAD Assembly Heads of State and Governments have assigned Sudan's de facto ruler, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces commander, Hamdan Dagalo, to engage in face-to-face dialogue and negotiations within two weeks to resolve their impasse. During their 42nd extraordinary session at State House Entebbe on Thursday, the leaders reiterated their call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as well as the cessation of hostilities to end the "unjust war" impacting the people of Sudan, paving the way for political dialogue.