IGAD calls for face-to-face talks to end Sudan's unjust war

The IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Governments has assigned Sudan's de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces commander Hamdan Dagalo to engage in face-to-face dialogue and negotiations within two weeks to resolve their impasse. The leaders, meeting at State House Entebbe during their 42nd extraordinary session on Thursday, reiterated their call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, along with a cessation of hostilities, to end what they termed an "unjust war" impacting the people of Sudan. The objective is to pave the way for a political dialogue.