How will tourism sector stakeholders overcome security concerns? | ON THE SPOT

On Tuesday, two British tourists and their driver were killed in an attack by suspected ADF militants around Queen Elizabeth National Park. In the hours following the attack pictures of the victims and their burnt vehicles were shared all over social media. This, coupled with the proximity of the attack to one of Uganda’s most popular tourist attractions, has led to concerns, especially among different stakeholders in the tourism sector, of the disproportionately adverse impact the incident is likely to have on the sector. President Museveni and security agencies have given assurances of safety for tourists? Will these allay fears?