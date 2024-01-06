How gov’t plans to bring power companies together

Early last year, President Museveni declared that the Central Government would start the process of merging all government bodies involved in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity into one entity. This year, the move will start to be put into action, with the government requiring 70 billion shillings to carry out the task, as the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy IRENE BATEEBE explains to our reporter SUDHIR BYARUHANGA.