How gov’t plans to boost delicate but lucrative mining sector

The Energy Ministry is reorganizing the mining sector to add value to all minerals extracted in the country after the government banned the exportation of minerals in raw form. The government is setting up processing plants in various places where various minerals are extracted by artisanal miners and new technology. It is estimated that Uganda has gold deposits worth 12 trillion dollars, according to the Ministry. Sudhir Byaruhanga spoke to the energy ministry permanent secretary Irene Bateebe about this and the future of Kilembe Mines in Kasese.