Hospital worth UGX 300 million boosts healthcare access in Napak

The government of Japan has donated and constructed an in-patient ward hospital worth UGX 300 million in Apeitolim sub-county, Napak District, aiming to address the gap in access to healthcare. The facility includes 22 beds with mattresses, 2 drug shelves, 1 examination bed, 2 oxygen concentrators, and furniture. Residents have been expressing concerns about the dire state of healthcare in the area, which currently has only one privately owned referral maternity hospital.