Hoima leaders express concern as residents defy cleanup campaign

Leaders in Hoima City caution residents against careless garbage disposal, hindering their efforts to maintain a clean city. Hoima City Mayor, Brian Kaboyo, acknowledges launching multiple campaigns for cleanliness. However, all attempts to achieve a tidy urban environment have been thwarted by residents who continue to dispose of garbage indiscriminately. Hoima City, like many others in Uganda, faces challenges in managing waste.