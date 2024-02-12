High Court to rule on bail for sisters accused in father's murder

The High Court Judge, Isaac Muwata, has set the 21st of February this year to rule on the bail application filed by two sisters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, the daughters of the late Henry Katanga. They are battling charges of destroying and removing valuable evidence that would be used in court to prove the murder of their late father, Henry Katanga. However, State Attorney Jonathan Muwanganya, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) asked Justice Muwata to deny bail to the two sisters and instead fix the case for trial, as the state is ready with its witnesses.