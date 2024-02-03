High court approves ruling in favour of ULS members

Uganda Law Society members have welcomed a High Court judgment that allows them to contest and elect representatives to different statutory bodies or authorities. This follows a ruling by Justice Boniface Wamala, also the Deputy head of the Civil Division of the High Court, who broke the previous practice where the Uganda Law Society reserved the right to choose members to for statutory bodies. The ruling allows society members to contest to join statutory bodies among them the Judicial Service Commission, Media Council, Capital Markets Authority, Anti-Pornographic Committee and Makerere University.