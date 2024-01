Heathens whip Rams by 57 - 27 in Uganda Rugby Cup final

Heathens Rugby Club has secured a 13th Uganda Cup trophy after defeating Rams Rugby Club 57 points to 22 in this year's final at the King's Park Arena in Bweyogerere. The Kyaddondo-based side who defended the trophy after winning it last year dominated the game from start to finish to easily cruise to victory.