Heathens vs Rams: Clash for Uganda Cup glory tomorrow

The eagerly awaited Uganda Cup final is scheduled for tomorrow, featuring defending champions Heathens Rugby Club facing off against Rams Rugby Club at Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere. Rams earned their spot in the finals with a historic performance against Mongers at their home grounds in Entebbe, while Heathens secured their place after defeating KCB Kobs at Legends Rugby Grounds. In pursuit of their 13th Uganda Cup, Heathens are prepared for a tough match against Rams, who are also vying for their first title in the Uganda Cup tournament.