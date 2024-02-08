Health workers say most high blood pressure cases are in urban areas

Health practitioners are worried about the increasing number of high blood pressure cases, which they attribute to the continued lack of Blood Pressure Machines in the district. According to Brian Mugisha, the assistant district health officer in charge of child and maternal health, the cases are overwhelming in the urban centers at 29%, whereas a 25% prevalence rate has been registered in the rural areas. In a move aimed at reducing the burden, Friends of Masindi, a local civil society association, has donated 14 blood pressure machines to the Masindi district local government.