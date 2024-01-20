Health officials concerned at shortage of toilets in Masaka

Residents at different landing sites in Kyanamukaka and Bukakata sub-counties in the Masaka district are in fear over an impending water borne disease outbreak there due to a dire shortage of toilets. The area leaders explain that area toilets get filled up when the landing sites flood, leading to spread of human fecal waste into the community, leaving residents vulnerable to disease. This prompted the minister of state for micro-finance Haruna Kasolo to support a campaign to construct a big toilet at the Namirembe landing site.