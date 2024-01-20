Health officials concerned at rise in alcoholism in Kabale

Health specialists in Kabale have expressed concern at the rising numbers of adult malnutrition in the district. Statistics by Kabale's health specialists show surging numbers of adults suffering malnutrition, to the rate of up to 86 percent, attributed to heavy drinkers with poor diets. According to the specialists, the district has registered a surge in the numbers of cases of malnutrition which now stands at 86%. But this challenge has mainly been blamed on adults seeking to drink alcohol instead of consuming food which has in turn exposed them to malnutrition. Kigezi Region is now reputed to be second after Kampala in alcohol consumption and in Non-Communicable diseases in the whole nation, according to health reports.