Health Minister hails late doctor James Eyul for dedicated service

Dr. James Eyul, the former head of Port Health at Entebbe International Airport, has been eulogized for his exceptional hard work. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, says Dr Eyul was the only aviation doctor in the country. She asked the medical fraternity to take an interest in aviation medicine. She was speaking during a memorial service for Dr. Eyul at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala. Dr. Eyul died in a road accident at the weekend. He will be laid to rest on Saturday in Apac District.