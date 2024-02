Health Minister calls for caution as new Covid cases are recorded

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Acheng has cautioned Ugandans to follow established guidelines to avoid getting infected with a now-spreading Covid-19 virus. She urged Ugandans to consider wearing masks at all times, washing hands with soap and avoiding big crowds aimed to reduce the spread of Covid-19. The minister's caution follows the death of two people in Kabale district from Covid-19.