Health Focus: Experts say dental care should start in infancy

Dental hygiene is an integral part of personal grooming, and according to health experts, it should commence even before a baby's first teeth emerge. Establishing good oral care habits is crucial as your baby grows, as poor oral hygiene can lead to infections, diseases, or other dental issues. Tonight, Walter Mwesigye speaks to a dental surgeon on how to care for your baby's developing teeth.