Health Focus: Cryobanking looking for new trends in improving health care

Cryopreservation, the process of preserving cells or whole organisms at extremely low temperatures, has long been associated with advanced medical technologies. Cryopreservation holds immense potential for medical advancements. This opens up new possibilities in organ transplantation, fertility treatments, and the preservation of valuable genetic material. But did you know that Uganda is making strides in this field? Tonight, Walter Mwesigye speaks to fertility expert Dr. Gonzaga Andabati of Bethany Women and Family Hospital, one of the few centers offering the specialized service in the country.