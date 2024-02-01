Gulu protects vital wetlands with demarcation efforts

The Environment Department in Gulu City has initiated the demarcation of wetland boundaries to discourage encroachment. Gulu City hosts two crucial wetlands, namely Oitiono and Peche, serving as vital water sources for residents. However, escalating human settlement poses a threat to these wetlands, necessitating protective measures. Authorities attribute this move to the growing destruction of the wetlands due to illegal activities, including encroachment, the establishment of unauthorized businesses, and settlements within the area