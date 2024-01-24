Groups drawn as USSSA elite games games kick off

This year's Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association Elite Games kicked off with the draws of the 8 teams involved conducted. Group A consists of Amus College, Jinja College and Kawempe Muslim while Group B has 5 teams including Standard High School Zana, Westville, Lake Side SS, Jinja Progressive and Bukedea Comprehensive. The 5th Edition of the games that will run till the 27th of January will take place at the Kakindu stadium hosted by Jinja College.