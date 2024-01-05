Govt officials inspect airport ahead of NAM conference

Several government officials, including the Minister of Information and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi and the Executive Director of Uganda National Roads Authority Allen Kagina, have inspected the installations at Entebbe International Airport ahead of the Non-Aligned Movement conference in Kampala from January 15th to 20th. The inspection is intended to ensure that the facilities are up-to-date in accordance with procurement requirements.