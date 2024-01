Govt issues 1,017 customary land ownership certificates

The Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development has issued 1,017 certificates of customary land ownership in the Agago district. The land documentation, undertaken by the Ministry of Lands, is intended to prevent land conflicts, ensure security, and add value to land in the area. The beneficiaries, among others, include individual landowners, cultural institutions, and families. The event was held at Kalongo Town Council on Thursday.