Government clarifies exaggerated report on President's Office budget

The government has clarified a minority report on the budget framework related to the president's office, labeling it exaggerated. This comes after the report claimed that the president's office was brimming with extravagance, including a claim of over 400 vehicles for the president and hundreds of staff. State Minister for Finance and Planning, Henry Musaasizi, told parliament that the number of cars and staff in the office cuts across different presidential offices and not the president in his singular capacity. The Ministry of Finance also insisted that it had authority on the exact extent of the public debt, following conflicting figures in the auditor general’s report.