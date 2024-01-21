Government and local leaders finalize Cecilia Ogwal's funeral plans

The late Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament, Cecilia Atim Ogwal's body is expected to be returned to the country this afternoon at Entebbe Airport from India, where she passed away on Thursday. The government is planning a national burial for the fallen legislator, who succumbed to cancer. However, in her home area of Dokolo, local leaders have been meeting to plan events to pay tribute to the legislator. Her body will be received in Soroti before being transported to Dokolo.