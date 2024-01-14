Government allocates 126 Million Shillings for school infrastructure in Moyo District

The government, through the Ministry of Education and Sports, has disbursed 126 million Shillings to Moyo district local government under the School Facility grant to cater for Infrastructural developments in schools there. According to the Minister of State for Primary Education Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the district is expected to prioritize the needs of government-aided Primary Schools before the 2024 academic year begins. The minister also called upon the parents to support the education of their children through buying them uniforms and scholastic materials.