Gov’t takes over agago land

Tension is brewing in Agago district as the government moves to acquire 230,000 acres of land for investment in the area. The Parish to Market Model Project aimed at Socioeconomic transformation in the Acholi sub-region was launched by President Museveni in February 2023 in Gulu City. The Agago district chairperson Leonard Ojok denounced government claims that it had engaged the people in the area, describing the move as a ploy to grab communal land by self-seekers, masqueraders tasking the Land Minister Judith Nabakoba to intervene.