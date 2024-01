Gov’t looks to rebuild 5 billion fish drying centre

The Mbale regional fish fry center, inactive for over a year, requires 5 billion shillings to rehabilitate fish ponds and install new machines for producing fish seeds and fish feeds. This assessment was conducted by a team of technical experts from NARO, led by the Deputy Director-General in charge of Agricultural Technology and Promotion, who visited the center. The facility has been without electricity for over six months.