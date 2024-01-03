Gov’t extends local council tenure by 180 days over funding challenges

Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi has revealed that the term of local council administrative unit councils ( LC-I and LC II) has been extended by an extra 180 days, starting on January 6th, 2024. The term of office, was due to expire on January 5th, 2024. According to Minister Magyezi, the decision has been dictated by inadequate funding and other logistics to carry out the elections. According to the minister, the government requires 59 billion shillings to organize both the local council and women council elections in the country.