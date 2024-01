Gov’t commits to invest more in care for children

First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni has reiterated the government’s commitment to invest more in improving children’s health care in the country. According to Mrs Museveni, half of Uganda’s population is below the age of 15 and therefore, the health care of this age bracket is critical. The First Lady made this call on a tour of the Children’s Surgical Hospital in Entebbe together with visiting spouses of the G77 country leaders.