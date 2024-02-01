Gov’t accused of illegally issuing licenses to sugar factories

The Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Committee of Parliament have criticized the Ministry of Trade for unlawfully granting operational and trading licenses to certain sugar factories. The committee points out that, according to the Sugar Act of 2020, the authority to issue licenses exclusively belongs to the Uganda Sugar Board. The issue was highlighted when the committee presented a report in anticipation of examining the Sugar Amendment Bill of 2023. The proposed amendment aims to establish a Stakeholders Council in place of the current board and to introduce a mechanism for setting sugar prices.