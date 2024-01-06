German tourist dies in Kabale crash, two injured

One German tourist lost his life in an accident today at Kabaraga hill corner in Kyanamira sub-county along the Kabale-Rukiga highway in Kabale district. Stephen Ralf, a German national, was returning from Bwindi gorilla valley when the tourist vehicle he was in collided with a speeding Mitsubishi FUSO truck. His wife, Silk Venus, and the driver, Morgan Nyombi, were initially taken to Kabale Referral hospital for treatment. Medical teams have since referred them to Kampala for better management.