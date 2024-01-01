Furniture shops reduced to ashes in building fire

Several business owners along Bombo-Road are now counting losses after a fire gutted a building there containing several furniture shops. The building, located between Bwaise and Makerere Kavule, suddenly caught fire, causing panic in the area, which prompted the police to close the road to traffic. The police have mounted investigations to ascertain the actual cause of the fire, although a welder in the neighborhood is being interviewed for clues into the matter. #