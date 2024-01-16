Fufa women's super league resumes with exciting day 8 fixtures

The FUFA Women's Super League is set to resume tomorrow with day eight matches scheduled at various stadiums nationwide. Kawempe Muslim Ladies aim to reclaim the top spot as they host Lady Doves at the Valley in Kawempe. Meanwhile, UCU Lady Cardinals will face Makerere University Ladies in the university derby at UCU grounds in Mukono. In another matchup, She Maroons will travel to Wakiso to play against Rines SS Women's Football Club, with both teams eager to bounce back to winning form.