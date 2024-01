Fr. Pius Ssentumbwe urges tech for peace in new year's message at Lubaga Cathedral

The Chancellor of Kampala Archdiocese, Fr. Pius Male Ssentumbwe, has challenged the faithful to use information technology to ensure peace in the world, rather than sowing seeds of discord. The call came during New Year's day Mass at Lubaga Cathedral, where he also relayed the Pope's message to the rest of the world. Noah Walakira was there and now reports.