Four shot in Amudat: Police investigate business mission gone wrong

The police are investigating a shooting incident where four male adults, residents of Mbale, were brutally shot by unknown gunmen in Amudat, Karamoja sub-region. The incident occurred along the Amudat-Katabok road at around 3:30 pm on Sunday. According to Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, the victims appear to have been involved in a business mission that went wrong