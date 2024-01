Four held in Masindi health officer's murder

The Masindi Police are holding four individuals in connection to the murder of Masindi District Health Officer, Dr. Jinno Abiriga. Those arrested include the late Abiriga’s wife, Betty Cherotik, two children, and the family’s house help. Today, police, accompanied by Cherotik, visited the couple’s home in Kijura North Cell, continuing their investigations into this matter.