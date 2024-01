Former NSSF MD received a presidential pardon on Wednesday

The former Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund Chandi Jamwa who is among the 12 people who yesterday received a presidential pardon to get out of jail says he is grateful to President Museveni. Jamwa who in 2011 was handed a 12-year jail sentence for causing a Shs 3 billion loss to government was received at the main entrance of Luzira Prison by his mother Tezira Jamwa and other relatives.