Former MP Munyagwa narrowly escapes deadly attack, bodyguard injured

Former Kawempe South MP Mubaraka Munyagwa is restless after narrowly escaping death when assailants broke into his house in Kimbejja cell, Buddo ward in Kyengera town council last night. However, his bodyguard Benjamin Mpaka was seriously injured during the attack. According to the police, one of the suspects was apprehended as he attempted to flee from the crime scene in a pickup with registration number UAK 182 A. BAKER MULINDE has more in this report, and we must warn you that the report contains images that some of you may find disturbing.