Former LRA senior commander to line up 60 witnesses

The government is preparing to provide a team of defense lawyers for Thomas Kwoyelo, the former Lord's Resistance Army Commander, who is facing 78 counts for atrocities allegedly committed during the LRA rebellion in Northern Uganda. Kwoyelo's lead lawyer Caleb Alaka says he will be traveling to Gulu next week to prepare witnesses in this case. The matter is before the International Crimes division of the high court.