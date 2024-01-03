Former Kawempe South MP attacked, guard hospitalised

Later in the night, former Kawempe South MP Mubaraka Munyagwa escaped death after goons broke into his house in Kimbejja cell, Buddo ward in Kyengera town council. However, his bodyguard Benjamin Mpaka was injured during the attack by these assailants. According to police, one of the suspects, who tried fleeing the crime scene in a pick up, number UAK 182 A was apprehended and is helping with investigations. Munyagwa had just returned home from a television talk show when the attack happened.