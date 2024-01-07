Five people killed after lorry overturned in Bundibugyo

The Police in the Rwenzori sub-region have confirmed that five people died after a vehicle they were traveling in overturned at Bugombwa in Bundibugyo district. The victims were mourners returning from a funeral aboard a Mitsubishi Canter lorry. According to the police, the accident arose out of reckless driving, as the driver crashed into a mound by the roadside. At least 30 people were injured in the crash and were rushed to Bundibugyo Hospital for treatment.