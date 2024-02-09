Fish dealers want security agencies to surrender impounded fish

Fishmongers in Pakwach district have staged a protest against the decision by the fisheries unit in the district to impound their fish. The fish, which had been brought in from South Sudan by the traders, was cleared at the Elegu border point in Amuru district. Although its tax value was set at 17 million shillings and the traders paid, it was impounded by the fisheries unit on allegations that the fish was small. The traders are now demanding to be given access to their fish or else to be driven back to Elegu to enable them to make profits from the loans that they secured to trade the fish.