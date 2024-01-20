First Lady promises more specialised women's hospitals

The government has revealed plans to construct more Specialized Women and Neonatal hospitals across the country as part of efforts to improve the country’s healthcare system. Furthermore, the government will also increase the number and capacity of health workers to provide specialized healthcare in these health centers. The revelation came in a speech by First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni, delivered on her behalf by Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng during a visit to the Mulago Specialized Women and Neonatal Hospital. The visit was intended for the First Lady to host spouses and government representatives of NAM member countries.