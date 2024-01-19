Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National UPDF private detained for promoting self to major
  • 2 National Cecilia Ogwal’s body to be repatriated on Sunday- Speaker Among
  • 3 National  Palaro seeks Shs400m for inauguration of cultural leader
  • 4 National FDC, Parliament clash over Cecilia Ogwal’s burial plans
  • 5 National AU calls for immediate end to Gaza war as UN questions legitimacy 