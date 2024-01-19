First Lady Museveni calls for development drive among First spouses

First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni has encouraged her fellow first spouses to champion development initiatives in their respective countries. According to Janet Museveni, development is an internal process that can only occur when individuals are motivated to fully participate in it. The First Lady made this call during a luncheon she hosted in honor of the visiting spouses of heads of state and governments attending the 19th NAM summit.