Finance Ministry presents UGX 52.7 trillion budget for 2024/25

The Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development has presented a budget of 52.7 trillion for the 2024/2025 financial year to the Parliament's budget committee. The budget prioritizes areas such as tourism, agro-industrialization, mineral-based industrial development, and oil and gas funding. MPs are urging the government to allocate more funds to sectors expected to boost the economy. This discussion took place in the Parliament's budget committee.