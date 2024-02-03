Finance Ministers inspect Namanve

Uganda’s Finance ministers have expressed frustration with the much delayed completion of the Namanve industrial park infrastructure development project. The project was intended to contribute significantly to Uganda’s development through industrialization and creation of jobs. As they inspected the facilities in Namanve, Ministers Matia Kasaijja and Evelyn Anite said the project, on a 220 acre tract of land was meant to housed 258 factories, but few are ready due to several challenges, including the area being swampy.